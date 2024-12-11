Apple names top apps of 2024 and Vision Pro gets in on the act

Apple has named the App Store Apps of The Year across its various platforms, showcasing the third-party developers creating great experiences on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Vision Pro.

The iPhone App of The Year is the video creation app Kino that helps users shoot great video without spending thousands on film school. It offers film-inspired pre-set filters and precise manual controls as well as an AutoMotion feature to create that movie-style look.

On the iPad side of things, Apple is honouring Moises, the music creation app that uses AI to help musicians hone their craft. Its star-making feature enables users to isolate any instrument or vocal track in a pre-existing recording.

The Adobe Lightroom photo editing app takes the crown for Mac App of The Year, while the Apple Watch app Lumy, which helps users embrace the patterns of the sun and find the magic in each day, is the top wrist-borne app in 2024.

The F1 TV app is the Apple TV App of The Year for its immersive viewing experience. It enables viewers to pick the on board cameras, listen into the team radios and access data with serious depth.

For the first time Apple has crowned a Vision Pro champ and it’s the What If? Marvel Universe immersive story app.

Apple also crowned its favourite games of the year for each platforms. AFK Journey wins on iPhone, Squad Busters wins on iPad, Thank Goodness You’re Here! won in the Mac category, and Thrasher Arcade Odyssey won for Vision Pro.

“We are thrilled to honour this impressive group of developers who are harnessing the power of Apple devices and technology to deliver experiences that enrich the lives of users and have a profound impact on their communities,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The remarkable achievements of this year’s winners demonstrate the incredible ingenuity that can be unlocked through apps.”