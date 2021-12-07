 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Music Voice Plan will launch imminently in iOS 15.2

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

During its Unleashed event in October, Apple announced a new voice-only subscription tier for Apple Music and now we’ve got a good idea when it’ll launch.

The Siri-focused Apple Music Voice Plan has just shown up in the release notes for the iOS 15.2 release candidate, confirming the feature will land in the weeks to come.

“Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri,” the notes explain (via 9to5Mac). “Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes. Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music.”

We certainly expect iOS 15.2 to land before the end of the year, which is in-line with Apple’s vow to introduce the tuneful new tier “later this year.”

The Voice Plan costs $4.99/£4.99, which half as much as the standard Apple Music plan, but music can only be summoned via the Siri voice assistant. That makes it a great option for people who mostly play music through a HomePod or HomePod mini smart speaker.

There are no limits to what artists, albums and playlists you can play via the lower-priced tier and, crucially, the discounted rate doesn’t introduce any advertisements.

However, there are some drawbacks. You won’t be able to scan the library via the Apple Music interface and there are plenty of situations when using a voice assistant is far from ideal. There’s also no access to features like offline downloads and Spatial Audio either. There’s also the accessibility issues to consider as some folks are unable to get along with voice assistants at all.

You might like…

What is Spatial Audio?

What is Spatial Audio?

Kob Monney 6 months ago
Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and lossless streaming available on Apple Music right now

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and lossless streaming available on Apple Music right now

Kob Monney 6 months ago
What is Spotify HiFi? New lossless Tidal HiFi rival is finally on the way

What is Spotify HiFi? New lossless Tidal HiFi rival is finally on the way

Chris Smith 10 months ago

When Apple does launch the Apple Music Voice Plan, it’ll be interesting to see if the likes of Spotify have a riposte. Apple has jumped ahead of its rival in terms of adding a host of new features, including Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless audio. Spotify is responding with its own HiFi tier, but there’s no word on when that will actually launch.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.