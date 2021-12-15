 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Music Voice Plan is live – here’s how to get it now

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Looking for a more affordable way to stream your favourite songs and playlists? Apple Music Voice Plan is now available on iOS 15.2. 

Apple announced the Siri-powered Apple Music tier in October and now its officially started rolling out on iOS devices with the most recent software update.

The biggest selling point for the Apple Music Voice Plan is that it’s half the price of a standard Apple Music subscription. iOS users can access 90 million songs, tens of thousands of playlists, personalised mixes, genre stations and Apple Music Radio – all for as little as £4.99 a month. 

To put that into perspective, an individual Apple Music plan costs £9.99 a month, or twice as much as the new Voice Plan. 

You might like…

Best iPhone 2021: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the new iPhone 13 models)

Best iPhone 2021: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the new iPhone 13 models)

Max Parker 1 month ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Best headphones 2021: The best at any price

Best headphones 2021: The best at any price

Kob Monney 5 months ago

Apple Music Voice Plan subscribers can use all the usual playback controls with unlimited skips, as you would expect from an Apple Music subscription. 

You’ll also get Apple’s new mood and activity playlists that have been optimised for voice controls, so you can ask Siri to “Play something chill” to hear tracks that fit that mood. 

The service is supported across all Siri-supported devices, so you can listen on your iPhone, as well as your AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod mini and when using CarPlay. 

So, why is it half the price of the non-Voice subscription tiers? As we noted in our guide to the new Voice Plan, you won’t get access to anything visual like lyrics or music videos. There’s also no Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio or support for lossless audio. 

The Voice Plan has officially launched in Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the US and here in the UK. 

You can sign up today for £4.99 a month by visiting the Apple Music app, or try it out for seven days for free by saying “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial”.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.