Apple Music Voice Plan is live – here’s how to get it now

Looking for a more affordable way to stream your favourite songs and playlists? Apple Music Voice Plan is now available on iOS 15.2.

Apple announced the Siri-powered Apple Music tier in October and now its officially started rolling out on iOS devices with the most recent software update.

The biggest selling point for the Apple Music Voice Plan is that it’s half the price of a standard Apple Music subscription. iOS users can access 90 million songs, tens of thousands of playlists, personalised mixes, genre stations and Apple Music Radio – all for as little as £4.99 a month.

To put that into perspective, an individual Apple Music plan costs £9.99 a month, or twice as much as the new Voice Plan.

Apple Music Voice Plan subscribers can use all the usual playback controls with unlimited skips, as you would expect from an Apple Music subscription.

You’ll also get Apple’s new mood and activity playlists that have been optimised for voice controls, so you can ask Siri to “Play something chill” to hear tracks that fit that mood.

The service is supported across all Siri-supported devices, so you can listen on your iPhone, as well as your AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod mini and when using CarPlay.

So, why is it half the price of the non-Voice subscription tiers? As we noted in our guide to the new Voice Plan, you won’t get access to anything visual like lyrics or music videos. There’s also no Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio or support for lossless audio.

The Voice Plan has officially launched in Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the US and here in the UK.

You can sign up today for £4.99 a month by visiting the Apple Music app, or try it out for seven days for free by saying “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial”.