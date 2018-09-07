Apple Music adds its own Top 100 charts to boost battle with Spotify

Greetings, pop pickers! Apple Music is bolstering its offering this week by adding Top 100 charts for the most streamed tracks, both locally and around the world on any given day.

Rolling Stone reports there’s a new array of 116 charts chronicling the Top 100 songs. That’s one for each country where the streaming service is available, and another for the Global chart.

As part of an update rolling out today, Apple Music subscribers will see the Daily Top 100 charts in the Browse section, beneath the brief rundown of the top songs, albums and artists. The chart is updated at midnight California time each day, so Brits should conveniently see a brand new global chart when they rise at around 8am in the morning.

The charts should provide an interesting look at the music proving popular in different territories and might give subscribers a few tips on what they should be listening to. It’ll also be interesting to see how the numbers line up with Spotify’s own top 50 charts, which have long been part of the app.

The new feature comes as Apple continues its chase of the market leader. Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook took a perceived swipe at Spotify’s AI-based playlist curation, compared to the human touch Apple uses for Apple Music.

“Music inspires, it motivates. It’s also the thing at night that helps quiet me. I think it’s better than any medicine,” Cook told Fast Company. “We worry about the humanity being drained out of music, about it becoming a bits-and-bytes kind of world instead of the art and craft.”

The Apple boss added that his firm, which doesn’t offer any free tiers on Apple Music, is “not in it for the money.” Spotify’s entire business rests upon its ability to attract paid Premium subscribers and ad-funded Free users. Apple is less concerned about whether its streaming business makes money. The company made $14 billion in profit during the last quarter alone, while Spotify is yet to turn a profit. During the same period it lost 394m Euros.

