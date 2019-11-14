Apple Music Replay is basically Spotify Wrapped but all year round

Apple Music‘s newest feature, Apple Music Replay, will let you look back at 2019 and get all misty eyed as you remember all the tracks you obsessed over this year.

Apple seems to be taking inspiration from Spotify, with the new end-of-year playlist feature.

Related: Best Bluetooth speakers

With Apple Music Replay, Apple Music will take your most played songs of the year and stuff them into one, ahem, great custom playlist.

The music streaming service will also hit you with interesting facts about your listening history like how many artists you listened to over the year, how many albums your playlist spans and which songs you had stuck on repeat for weeks on end.

Once you’ve generated a list of your 2019 favourites, you can share the results with your friends and family to see if your artists match up or just introduce them to something new.

Apple Music Replay won’t just generate a playlist for 2019. You’ll actually get a custom playlist for every year you’ve been subscribed to Apple Music. Look back at what you were loving as far as 2015 and flick through the playlists to see how your taste has evolved from year to year.

The feature clearly takes inspiration from Spotify’s yearly Wrapped feature, which gives users a rundown of their most played tracks and artists toward the end of the year in one neatly wrapped package.

However, while Wrapped playlists are only available close to the New Year, Apple Music Replay will be open year-round, with new playlists and data becoming available to view every Sunday.

Related: Spotify vs Apple Music

To try Apple Music Replay out for yourself, follow this link, click ‘Get Your Replay Mix’ and sign in with your Apple ID. You can also find the feature in the Music apps on your iOS, iPadOS or macOS device.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …