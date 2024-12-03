Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Music Replay 2024 is finally available where you listen to your music

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has released the Apple Music Replay feature to subscribers and, for the first time, you’ll be able to check out your year in music, within the Apple Music app.

The annual review showcases listeners’ habits, favourite tracks and artists, as well as the minutes they have spent listening to music throughout the year, and other landmarks.

In previous years, Apple has only made Replay available on the web, but this year the Spotify Wrapped rival is available at the source, where most people stream their music – within the app.

Users will be able to quickly save the playlist of your most played songs throughout 2024 and there’s still time to skew your stats in more preferable direction because they won’t be finalised until the end of the year.

Apple Music Replay

You can also see whether you rank in the top 500 or 1,000 listeners for your favourite artists, whereas Apple has only commented the top 100 users in recent years. There’s also a breakdown of what you were enjoying most in any given month, as well as stats on the consecutive days you’ve listened.

Apple has also shared some of the most listened to most Shazam’d, most read lyrics and loads more.

The song of the year for Apple Music UK was Noah Kahan’s Stick Season, while worldwide it was Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us. Meanwhile, the top 20 songs globally on Shazam was Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things.

You’ll need an active Apple Music subscription to access the Replay feature. You’ll see it in-app and at replay.music.apple.com.

Spotify is yet to announce when it’ll be releasing Wrapped this year, while Amazon has just debuted its own version of the feature.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

