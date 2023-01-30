 large image

Apple Music Replay 2023 is out – here’s how to access your playlist

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has launched its rolling Apple Music Replay 2023 feature, which enables users to track their top songs and how the playlist alters throughout the year.

Unlike the year-ending Spotify Wrapped playlist, Apple Music Replay playlist is designed so users can see how their tastes evolve throughout the year.

The playlist is 100 songs long and will update throughout the year in real time. By the end of the year you’ve got the official ‘best of’ playlist that will remain static.

Users are also able to access their complete playlist for previous years, all the way back to the launch of Apple Music in 2015.

On the Apple Music Replay website, you’ll also be able to view your rolling tally on top artists, genres, listening time, etc. App users will see this in their end of your recap, but not in real time.

You will have needed to meet a certain threshold of music listened to in order to access the Replay playlist, which might explain why you aren’t seeing it yet.

Otherwise, you’ll see the Apple Music Replay ’23 playlist show up in the Listen Now tab within the Apple Music app. You can also go to the Apple Music website to see rolling playlist.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
