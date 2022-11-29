Apple Music Replay 2022 is live and can finally compete with Spotify Wrapped

Apple has launched its annual Apple Music Replay year in review and the iPhone maker has upped this game this year after years of users suffering with Spotify Wrapped envy.

The streaming service’s Replay feature is already live – and if you’re thinking it was only about five minutes since the last one, you’re not alone – with a visual revamp listeners can showcase their top artists, playlists, and genres with pride.

However, the new Apple Music experience currently isn’t available within the Apple Music app itself, only on the web through replay.music.apple.com.

Once opened, the web portal will show users their top playlists (including the total minutes listened), as well as their favoured songs, albums, artists and genres. If you’re a ‘Superfan’ of any artist or genre, Apple will let you know if you’re in the top 100 listeners. Users will see their total minutes listened among the personalised highlight reel.

If users aren’t happy with their Replay round-up, it will be visible until December 31 and it’ll evolve as you continue hammering those favourites.

Apple’s feature has now been optimised for social media sharing, meaning Apple Music users can now get the full experience of serving up highlights to their Instagram followers. However, it doesn’t appear as if Apple Music Replay goes into quite the depth of Spotify Wrapped, which feels like it is a lot more personal and actually quite entertaining at the same time.

“When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favorite on Apple Music, and we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats in a media release.

“The music we enjoy throughout the year becomes like a soundtrack, and it’s really fun to be able to go back and relive those meaningful and memorable moments over again.”