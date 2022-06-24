Apple Music price increase hits some users – are you affected?

Apple has confirmed that the price of its student plan is going up in the UK, but learners are still getting a much better deal than everyone else.

The company has raised the price £4.99 a month to £5.99 a month, which might be a bummer for those feeling the pinch when they go back to college or university later this summer.

Apple hasn’t spoken publicly on the matter, but the webpage price has been changed in the UK, US and Canada with all subscribers now paying $/£5.99 (as spotted by a 9to5Mac reader).

That’s still a decent deal for for students, considering the individual Apple Music plan for regular Joes costs £9.99 a month. At this stage, it doesn’t appear as if this price hike will trigger an increase across other tiers.

While the hike is only £1 (it’s still a 20% boost), more people now may look to the Apple Music Family Plan which is £14.99 a month, if they have a parent or family member who uses Apple Music. That offers access to to six people.

The new Apple Music Voice Plan might look more attractive at £4,99 too, but that restricts users to accessing music with their voice. So, that rules out people who like to visually scan their library, but it’s a nice option for people who have a HomePod in their dorm, so to speak.

Of course there’s no access to Spatial Audio from Dolby Atmos or lossless audio, so there are some sacrifices compared to the full-fat experience.

If you haven’t signed up to an Apple Music student plan, you can do so via UNiDays, where you’ll need to prove your status. If you’re now looking to cancel Apple Music, you can read our guide.