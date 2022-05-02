 large image

Apple Music lands on Roku with 4K videos and a pretty solid karaoke mode

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Roku has announced Apple Music is now available for its range of set-top boxes, streaming sticks, and RokuOS television sets.

After adding the Apple TV app a couple of years back, those deep within the Apple ecosystem can now stream music and access their favourite playlists and stations on their Roku-based TV.

It’s always gives us a slight pause when Apple services – even tech like AirPlay – show up on rival devices. For the longest time, Apple software was used as bait for hardware purposes. However, the services have become such a fruitful revenue stream for Apple in recent years that it makes sense for the likes of Apple Music to be available everywhere.

Why does it really matter to have a music streaming app on television? Well, for many homes, the best speaker is the soundbar hooked up to the television. Also, from a visual perspective, Apple Music offers music videos in 4K, while there are also plenty of concerts and exclusives. Plus there’s the lyrics synced in perfect time, if you fancy a bit of a karaoke night.

In a press release today, Roku says: “Starting today, Roku users can access over 90 million songs and 30,000 expert-curated playlists for any occasion, ad-free on the Apple Music app. In addition, Roku users with an Apple Music subscription can live stream today’s hits, classics, and country with the award-winning Apple Music Radio, as well as listen to songs, albums, and playlists from their own music library.

“The Apple Music app also allows users to watch music videos in 4K on compatible devices and sing along to their favorite songs with time-synced lyrics. Subscribing users will also gain access to Apple Music original shows, concerts, and exclusives, as well as personalized recommendations.”

Do you ever stream music via your TV? Or are you more of a traditionalist? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

