Apple Music could finally be coming to Google Home speakers

Apple Music subscribers could soon have the ability to stream directly to Google Home speakers and smart displays, judging by a swiftly cleaned-up leak.

The Google Home app for iOS devices briefly listed Apple Music as an option within the Music section, despite there being no formal announcement of compatibility.

MacRumors, which received the tip from a reader, was able to verify that Apple Music was appearing alongside the likes of Spotify and Pandora within the Google Home app. However, despite the appearance of Apple Music, it couldn’t be linked to the Google Home device.

In previous versions of the app, the site reports, Apple Music had appeared was listed in a ‘limited availability’ setting, meaning integration was probably being tested among a few select participants.

Related: Google Home vs Amazon Alexa

The inclusion among the compatible music services – including Google’s own options – was likely an error because the option has now disappeared from the app completely following reports.

When asked about the brief inclusion, a Google spokesperson said: “Apple Music is currently only available for Google Assistant users on mobile phones. We have nothing to announce regarding updates to Google Home.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Apple enabled support for streaming Apple Music on Google Home devices.

Back in December, it enabled support for an Alexa Skill that made Apple Music compatible as a default music service on Amazon Echo speakers. Once installed, Echo users will be able to say “Alexa play Today’s Hits on Apple Music” along with other voice commands pertaining to artists, songs, albums, playlists and stations.

The best part of the integration is the ability to set Apple Music as a default music service, meaning they won’t have to say “…on Apple Music” every time they make a vocal request after doing so.

Would the addition of Apple Music encourage you to buy a Google Home speaker? Or are you a Google Home owner who would switch to Apple Music given the chance? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.