Apple Music’s secret weapon against Spotify is now available on the web – but where’s the Mac app?

Apple Music Classical is now available on the web, offering classical music fans a dedicated site for streaming their favourite symphonies.

The service – based on Primephonic, the classical music streaming service Apple acquired in 2021 – offers a simpler interface for interacting with classical music, specifically including features like search by composer, work, conductor, catalog number, and more.

Apple Music Classical has been available as a dedicated app on iOS and iPadOS devices since its launch, but it’s now available to more users with the launch of the website.

The site, like the app, includes editorial notes and descriptions, high-resolution digital portraits of famous composers, loads of Essentials playlists, composer biographies and deep-dive guides for many key works. If you’re a fan of classical music, there’s plenty here.

What about the Mac?

What makes the package even sweeter is that it’s included as part of the standard Apple Music subscription rather than being a paid add-on. Basically, if you already use Apple’s Spotify rival, then you can load up Apple Music Classical and start listening right away.

apple music classical
The Apple Music Classical UI

Apple Music Classical is also available for Android, yet there is currently no dedicated app for macOS users. This is certainly an odd choice, especially for those who want to download some of these songs for offline playback. There has so far been no sign of a macOS app, and with the arrival of this website, it seems like it is not a focus for Apple.

The Apple Music Classical app was first announced in March 2023 when Apple launched the service as part of its Apple Music offering. It offers over five million classical music tracks and thousands of exclusive tracks.
The service will be streamed at up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless, with thousands of tracks supporting spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

