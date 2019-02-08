Ariana Grande fans say ‘thank u, next’ to Apple Music as album drops late

Apple Music subscribers eagerly awaiting Ariana Grande’s new album thank u, next have been forced to eagerly await it for a little longer than everyone else.

The music streaming service was trending on Friday morning as Ariana’s army took to Twitter to complain about the missing in action LP, which was scheduled to drop at midnight on Thursday night/Friday morning

Indeed, while Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon, Google Play, Deezer and Tidal users were all enjoying new tracks like NASA, bloodline and fake smile (sorry for the lack of proper capitalisation, folks, it’s Ariana’s choice, not ours), Apple Music customers were feeling a little needy.

Yesterday, the official Apple Music Twitter account had promised the album would land that night, but subscribers who stayed up until midnight for the first listen found it absent from the library. In an interesting quirk, the Apple Music page for the album had said the release was “expected February 10.”

Whether there was a mixup in the system that prevented the album landing at the correct time remains to be seen. Apple hasn’t commented on the mix-up, but considering this is going to be one of the hottest albums of 2019, it’s surprising the firm wasn’t on top of this.

We’ve checked within Apple Music this morning and the album now appears to be available in the UK. However, some subscribers in the US are still complaining about the inability to stream or download the new record. Needless to say the online Arianators aren’t happy about it.

Helpful Twitter users have pointed out that it’s possible to get around the error by starting to play the title track imagine and hitting skip to move to the next songs on the record.

Are you still missing thank u, next from your Apple Music library? Share your venom with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.