 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Music and Amazon Alexa integration is currently broken (UPDATE: fixed already)

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

UPDATE: No sooner had we finished uploading this article, the Apple Music Alexa skill page is no longer 404-ing and the skill is now functioning once again. Storm, meet teacup. Teacup, this is storm. Y’all have fun now.

Original article continues below…

A wide section of Apple Music are currently unable to summon their favourite artists, playlists and albums through Amazon Alexa-powered smart speakers.

In many territories users are unable to use their voice to play music on their Echo speakers, as they can with Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited and other streaming services.

Apple Music has benefitted from Alexa integration for about four years now and its disappearance, albeit perhaps temporary, will be irksome for users of Apple’s streaming service.

The Apple Music Alexa skill has been removed from the Amazon US page and many other markets, a 9to5Mac report points out. However, at this time the skill still appears to be live in the United Kingdom.

Trusted Reviews has contacted Apple and Amazon over the disappearance of the skill to investigate whether it’s a bug, or the sign of the expiration of an agreement between the two companies.

Given, as 9to5Mac points out, the skill remains live in the UK along with the ability to play Apple Podcasts, this is probably a temporary breakage that’ll be back up and running soon.

Apple and Amazon haven’t always gotten along – it took years for Prime Video to launch on Apple TV for example – but it’s hard to imagine a spat causing this feature beneficial to both companies.

We’ll update this article if comment is forthcoming from Apple or Amazon.

You might like…

Best smart thermostats 2022: Save on heating costs now

Best smart thermostats 2022: Save on heating costs now

David Ludlow 9 months ago
Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Kob Monney 11 months ago
Best Smart Plugs 2022: Turn dumb things into smart things

Best Smart Plugs 2022: Turn dumb things into smart things

David Ludlow 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.