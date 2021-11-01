Apple mixed reality headset set for 2022 with a big Wi-Fi weapon

Next year could see Apple and Meta (nee Facebook) go head to head with in the mixed reality realm and Apple isn’t coming to the fight unarmed, according to one influential analyst.

The well-informed Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple will include the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard to ensure higher bandwidth and low-latency experiences.

In one of his regular notes to investors, Kuo said that headsets from Apple, Meta and one from Sony (presumably he’s referring to the PlayStation VR 2) will all boast the Wi-Fi 6/6E, meaning they’d be level pegging on that front.

Apple is expected to launch its first AR/VR headset late next year after many years of speculation over its entry into the market. The company has been doing the groundwork for a long period of time, thanks to its ARKit tools enabling developers to create apps for iPhone and iPad.

Now it appears we’re starting to learn a little more about potential specifics for the headset, which is believed to be a first foray ahead of a full augmented reality Apple Glass device in 2023 or beyond.

Ming-Chi Kuo’s note (via MacRumors) says: “The adoption of the latest Wi-Fi specification is a basic requirement for head-mounted displays (HMDs) to improve the wireless experience. New HMDs from Meta, Apple, and Sony will all adopt Wi-Fi 6/6E in 2022.”

“We forecast Meta, Apple, and Sony to be the most influential brands in the metaverse device market in 2022, with Meta, Apple, and Sony launching new HMDs in 2H22, 4Q22, and 2Q22, respectively.”

Apple’s newer iPhones, from the iPhone 12 and up, support Wi-Fi 6, which enables communication with 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. However, Wi-Fi 6E enables communications via the newer 6GHz standard. The presence on an Apple mixed reality headset should enable better experiences with less interference.

