Apple might give you the blues with the iPhone 12 Pro

According to a new rumour, Apple is set to expand the colour palette of its upcoming iPhone 12 range with a brand new blue shade.

Twitter tipster Max Weinbach, who has recently hit the headlines for a slew of exclusive leaks on the Samsung Galaxy S20, has revealed some news for Apple fans: the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro is set to be available in a navy blue colour. The current model, the iPhone 11 Pro, is available in the following four tones: Space Grey, Silver, Midnight Green, and Gold.

The rumoured new colour would certainly fit in well with these muted but smart shades, which stand in contrast to the lively livery of the cheaper iPhone 11. Whether this actually comes to pass remains to be seen and as always take these early rumours with a hefty pinch of salt.

Related: Best Phones

The revelation was first made in the video below, which showcases renders of the new iPhone, based on current rumours and conjecture:

Related: Best iPhones

In the great scheme of things, the new colour would hardly be a substantial change to the range; we’ve listed a few things we want to be different next time around, for the iPhone 12 series.

First on the list is 5G connectivity; Samsung currently dominates the 5G smartphones market easily, while Apple has not even released one phone with the new mobile data standard, and that will have to change this year if Apple wants to keep up with its premium-brand rivals. Secondly, we’d like to see an end to the notch in the display, which has blighted our widescreen enjoyment for quite long enough after three years.

Next on the list, we’d like to see Apple ditch its proprietary Lightning ports in favour of the otherwise ubiquitous USB-C port, a move that would bring far bring greater compatibility and convenience across the mobile technology market. And while we’re at it, how about Apple introduce an in-display fingeprint scanner as an alternative to FaceID, bringing it up to date with its Android competitors.

Remember to keep checking back to Trusted Reviews for all the very latest news and rumours about the iPhone 12 series.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…