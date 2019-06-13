iPhone 11R could have a feature every Apple fan wants

The iPhone 11R could have one of the most impressive iPhone batteries yet, according to this leak.

Ameperx Technology Ltd. have begun mass production on batteries for the successor to Apple’s iPhone XR, according to reports by The Elec. The new battery will have a capacity of 3110 mAh – a little over 5% up from the 2942 mAh battery on the iPhone XR. This would be the largest battery seen on an iPhone.

This is bigger than the 2658 mAh battery on last years iPhone XS and just slightly smaller than the battery on the XS Max which has a capacity of 3171 mAh. However, both of these models rely on dual-cell batteries to expel this kind of power rather than just the one. The 11R is set to almost match the XS Max’s level with just one cell.

Back in April, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the smartphone that follows the XS – temporarily dubbed the iPhone 11 – would take advantage of a 25% bigger battery.

He also stated that the iPhone that follows the XR would receive a 5% boost in its battery, lining up with these latest reports from The Elec.

In the past, Apple has relied heavily on iOS updates to step up its battery life but the company has recently taken steps to upgrade its hardware to better compete with its competitors.

In March, we heard that Apple might also be boosting its battery with an upgrade to the smartphone’s charger as well. Japanese Apple blog Macotakara reported that the company would be shipping out the iPhone 11 with an 18W USB-C fast-charger and possibly a USB-C to Lightning cable. If this is true, the iPhone 11R will not only have a bigger battery but it’ll be quicker to charge up too.

Though the iPhone 11R may not have the biggest battery, it is certainly set to be the most impressive we’ve seen in an Apple smartphone in a long time and it looks as though the rest of the iPhone line is set to receive some major battery upgrades too.