Apple might be working on new over-ear headphones – with a customisable twist

A new report from Bloomberg suggests Apple is working on a set of high-end over-ear headphones, that will allow users to swap in different headbands and ear pads.

Anonymous sources close to the project say that Apple has been brewing up something new for nearly three years, but several setbacks have delayed the launch of the headphones.

When they do emerge, the headphones will apparently have something a throwback aesthetic, with metal bands connecting a pair of chunky over-ear pads.

Crucially, though, Apple has already got a way of setting their product apart from the like of other high-end phones. The company has made both the band and the pads on the headset magnetic, so they can easily be swapped out for new colours.

There are rumoured to be two headphone designs in the works; a fitness-focused product, with breathable material, and a high-end design made from leather-like material.

Both sets will apparently rely on the same tech that’s found in the ever-popular AirPod buds, and will pack in the same wireless-connection functions and noise-cancellation features. And you can expect Siri to make an appearance too.

Unfortunately, it’s likely that the project is currently experiencing some severe delays due to the ongoing pandemic. There’s little that can be done in terms of audio-testing at the moment and there are still various delays affecting production lines.

It makes sense for Apple to move into the over-ear market. AirPods offer decent audio, but they can’t deliver the same sound quality as something like Sony’s WH-1000XM3. And although the company already has the Beats line, those headphones are usually maligned by audiophiles for putting style above substance.

Apple is probably looking to hit a bit further with this new set of phones, aiming for them to be a kind of chunky big sister to the ubiquitous AirPods.

