Apple might be releasing new iMacs, but you may have to wait

According to rumors, Apple is hard at work on iMacs with M3 chips, but they might not come out for a while.

Via Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iMac is reported to be skipping an M2 upgrade and will, instead, jump to an M3 chip with its next release. Gurman says, “I haven’t seen anything to indicate there will be a new iMac until the M3 chip generation, which won’t arrive until the tail end of this year at the earliest or next year.” This would come after the last iMac release in 2021.

This latest rumor comes in the wake of other rumors that have suggested the same thing. In 2022, Gurman made this same prediction: that new iMacs with an M3 chip would be coming out in 2023. Now, it seems that the idea is the same, but a release date may get pushed into 2024. Assuming, of course, that Gurman is to be believed. Gurman also reports that an M3 iMac will have largely the same design as the 2021 iteration, making its biggest new selling point likely the next-gen M3 chip. As of now, though, this is all unconfirmed.

Apple’s M3 chip doesn’t formally or officially exist yet, but it’s widely speculated to be coming in 2023 hardware that has yet to be announced. While we don’t know what would come with the M3 yet, suffice it to say that we’d expect better performance and power efficiency as compared to the M2. M2 products include the MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and MacBook Pro, so it’s been rumored that these products will get M3 refreshes after other products like the iMac, which did not get an M2 update, have been refreshed with the M3.

While we’ll have to wait and see what comes out in terms of Apple hardware, WWDC 2023 is rapidly approaching, and if Apple does launch new M3 hardware this year, this event is a good thing to keep an eye on for possible announcements. WWDC 2023 is this June, so make sure to mark your calendars.