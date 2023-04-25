 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple might be releasing new iMacs, but you may have to wait

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

According to rumors, Apple is hard at work on iMacs with M3 chips, but they might not come out for a while.

Via Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iMac is reported to be skipping an M2 upgrade and will, instead, jump to an M3 chip with its next release. Gurman says, “I haven’t seen anything to indicate there will be a new iMac until the M3 chip generation, which won’t arrive until the tail end of this year at the earliest or next year.” This would come after the last iMac release in 2021.

This latest rumor comes in the wake of other rumors that have suggested the same thing. In 2022, Gurman made this same prediction: that new iMacs with an M3 chip would be coming out in 2023. Now, it seems that the idea is the same, but a release date may get pushed into 2024. Assuming, of course, that Gurman is to be believed. Gurman also reports that an M3 iMac will have largely the same design as the 2021 iteration, making its biggest new selling point likely the next-gen M3 chip. As of now, though, this is all unconfirmed.

Apple’s M3 chip doesn’t formally or officially exist yet, but it’s widely speculated to be coming in 2023 hardware that has yet to be announced. While we don’t know what would come with the M3 yet, suffice it to say that we’d expect better performance and power efficiency as compared to the M2. M2 products include the MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and MacBook Pro, so it’s been rumored that these products will get M3 refreshes after other products like the iMac, which did not get an M2 update, have been refreshed with the M3.

While we’ll have to wait and see what comes out in terms of Apple hardware, WWDC 2023 is rapidly approaching, and if Apple does launch new M3 hardware this year, this event is a good thing to keep an eye on for possible announcements. WWDC 2023 is this June, so make sure to mark your calendars.

You might like…

Apple’s rumored upcoming headset may not have a killer app

Apple’s rumored upcoming headset may not have a killer app

Ruben Circelli 54 mins ago
Apple hints at new desktop Macs coming soon

Apple hints at new desktop Macs coming soon

Ruben Circelli 2 hours ago
Bing’s AI chatbot is getting some major improvements

Bing’s AI chatbot is getting some major improvements

Ruben Circelli 3 hours ago
Call of Duty is turning into a board game next year

Call of Duty is turning into a board game next year

Ruben Circelli 3 hours ago
Android 14: What to expect from this year’s big update

Android 14: What to expect from this year’s big update

Lewis Painter 12 hours ago
How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final

Ryan Jones 2 days ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.