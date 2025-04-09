:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

It looks like Apple might already be done with the Vision Pro

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

If the latest reports coming out of China are correct, it looks like Apple might be done with the Vision Pro – but don’t worry, it’s not going anywhere. Instead, rumours point towards Apple prepping a new headset for release later this year.

More specifically, Chinese website IT Home claims in a new report that key components of the new mixed reality headset – including panels, housing and circuitry – are all in mass production ahead of a release later in 2025, citing unknown sources. 

The report even goes as far as to claim that some suppliers are “rushing” to complete orders, showcasing just how quickly Apple wants to get the new headset out of the door and into the hands of consumers. 

This shouldn’t be that much of a surprise to anyone following Vision Pro rumours closely. The Information reported back in October 2024 that Apple had abruptly reduced the number of headsets being manufactured, intending to completely cease production by the end of 2024. 

That means that, as of writing, the original headset may no longer be in production, with Apple relying instead on existing Vision Pro units to sell until the headset is ready. Again, this would make sense as to why Apple is said to be rushing into the mass production of the new headset, with a finite number of first-gen headsets ready to sell. 

Vision Pro immersive video
Image Credit: Apple

If you were expecting an all-new headset packed with new features and functionality, you’ll be disappointed. The Information suggests that work on a substantial upgrade has stalled, with the company instead gearing up to release “an incremental update to the product with limited changes to its physical design,” though it shared no more on the matter.

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg’s ever-accurate Mark Gurman both agree that a more iterative second-gen headset is on the way, offering the upgraded M5 chip and little else. For reference, the first-gen Vision Pro offers Apple’s desktop-level M2 chipset, so the M5 could offer quite the uptick in performance. 

Like IT Home, Kuo and Gurman believe that the second-gen headset could debut in the autumn of 2025, though Gurman also claims it could appear later in spring 2026.

Trusted Take: Apple doesn’t need a more powerful headset, it needs a cheaper one

It makes sense for Apple to offer an iterative upgrade on the now ageing Vision Pro headset, especially if it continues to sell it for such a high price point, but that’s not what the headset really needs.

Instead, Apple needs to focus more on a more affordable headset. The experience on offer from the Vision Pro is fantastic, but it’s still relatively limited compared to its super high-end price tag. 

If Apple could scale things down a bit, replacing the metal and glass with plastic and ditching the gimmicky EyeSight, and maybe even using an iPhone-level chipset, it could offer something that the mass market could genuinely afford. 

That level of attention from consumers would also boost the number of developers actively creating apps and experiences for the platform, as for many, I imagine the current number of Vision Pro users outweighs the effort of creating the app.

Lewis Painter

By Lewis Painter

Mobile Editor

Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access