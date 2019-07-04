Apple is reportedly planning on launching new “scissor switch” keyboards on its MacBook Air 2019 and MacBook Pro 2020 laptops, following widespread complaints about its current butterfly switches.

The new MacBook scissor switch keyboards are set to put a focus on higher durability and longer key travel – pretty much the opposite of its predecessor. MacBook fans may be disappointed to hear the new keyboards aren’t expected to make it onto the 2019 MacBook Pro.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals

According to 9To5Mac, a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states the MacBook Air 2019 will be the first Apple laptop to see the new keyboard. It will then be followed by the MacBook Pro 2020.

The scissor switch keyboards would be expected to feature glass fiber to reinforce the keys. Despite this enhancement, the scissor switch keyboard is expected to be cheaper than butterfly keyboards – which were seen as particularly expensive due to low yields. The new keyboards will still cost more than your average laptop keyboard.

Apple’s MacBook butterfly keyboard has drawn the ire of many since its introduction in 2015. The keyboard has been called out for its low-travel and numerous reliability problems.

Related: Best laptops

Since the introduction of the butterfly keyboard, Apple has iterated upon it four times but has failed to find a popular formula. The keyboards’ issues have ranged from jammed keys, repeating key inputs to overly loud noise from typing.

Away from keyboard updates, it appears Apple’s most affordable MacBook Pro could be getting refreshed fairly soon. The 13-inch MacBook Pro – without a touch bar – is the cheapest offering in the line and hasn’t been updated since 2017.

Apple could be on for a range of noticeable updates across the board following the departure of Chief Design Officer Jony Ive. Ive designed some of Apple’s most popular products over the last decade and beyond but had taken a step back over the last few years.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget