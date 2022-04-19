 large image

Apple may already have NFL rights all wrapped up

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple may have already sealed the deal on exclusive NFL rights, according to a fresh internet rumour.

It’s been claimed by Matthew Belloni of PUCK.news that Apple has already reached a deal for the lucrative NFL Sunday Ticket package, and that the news is being kept quiet at Apple’s request.

In the US, if you live outside of the local ‘market’ of your favourite team, NFL Sunday Ticket grants you the ability to watch those games every week, even if they aren’t broadcast on national TV.

Back in February we reported on the rumours that Apple would be bidding on the impending renewal of the NFL Sunday Ticket broadcasting rights. It’s a hugely popular offering, which explains why Apple was said to be competing against the likes of Amazon and Disney for the gig.

If these latest reports are accurate (the sources go unnamed, naturally), it would be a huge deal for Apple’s Apple TV+ efforts as it continues to strive to make headway in a competitive streaming market.

It’s thought that these NFL streaming rights would cost Apple around $2 billion per year.

Apple already airs Friday Night Baseball as part of its Apple TV+ package. With NFL Sunday Ticket onboard, it would form quite the formidable sports package – for its home audience, at least.

Could the next step from Apple be to look outside of its home market? It seems well within the realms of possibility that Apple would be in the bidding mix the next time Premier League football rights go out to tender.

