Apple may already be working on an M3 chip for the iMac

Apple is still yet to launch the M2 chip for its range of Macs, but a new report suggests that Apple is already working on an M3 chip for a future iMac.

In the latest Power On newsletter over on Bloomberg, Apple expert Mark Gurman claims Apple is currently working on a new iMac desktop with an M3 processor.

“I’ve heard that the M2 chips aren’t the only ones in testing within Apple,” he wrote. “And if you’re waiting for a new iMac, I’m hearing an M3 version of that desktop is already in the works – though I imagine it won’t launch until the end of next year at the earliest.”

The very first M2 chip is expected to launch later this year, and could debut inside either the MacBook Pro 2022 or the MacBook Air 2022. Reports (via Mac Rumors) indicate that the M2 chip won’t pack additional CPU cores compared to its predecessor, but its enhanced architecture should still result in a performance boost.

But we know very little about the M3 chip since it’s so far away from release. Looking at processor generations from the likes of AMD and Intel, it’s likely that Apple will once again improve the Apple Silicon architecture and shrink the node to fit on additional transistors, but it’s anyone’s guess how many CPU and GPU cores it could feature.

We’re also expecting Apple to launch M2 Pro, M2 Max and M2 Ultra processors, so there are plenty more chips to come before Apple launches an M3 chip.

Still, if Gurman’s report is accurate, it shows how confident Apple is with its self-made chips and is showing no signs of turning back to Intel for its Mac processors.

Gurman also said that he still thinks a new iMac Pro could be on the way, but won’t be available anytime soon, with Apple seemingly concentrating all of its efforts on the standard 24-inch iMac for the next couple of years.