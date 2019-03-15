Apple has announced an event on March 25, with the invite teasing the announcement of its heavily-rumoured TV platform. But what else could we see?

While the Netflix rival is likely to be the show-stealer here, there’s lots of other products might use the event to unveil. Here’s everything we think we know, including rumoured announcements and start time.

When is the Apple March Event?

The event will take place on March 25 at the Steve Jobs Theatre on Apple Park Campus. It’ll kick off at 10AM PT and 5PM GMT, with the whole show likely being streamed through Apple’s site and on the dedicated Apple TV app.

Netflix-style streaming service

The “it’s show time” tag-line for the event is likely a reference to the rumoured video service, meaning it will play a big role in the event. Apple is currently producing a wide range of original content, which will help the service compete against Netflix and the upcoming Disney Plus offering. The firm has a big budget for these shows, with more than two dozen shows in the works featuring some impressive Hollywood talent.

Hopefully these shows will be better than the awful Planet of the Apps…

Much of the service remain mysterious, though: how much will it cost? Will iOS owners get extra perks? Will it follow Apple Music‘s lead and be available on platforms like Android? Luckily it doesn’t seem like we’ll have to wait.

Big updates to Apple News, including another subscription service

The company is also thought to be on the verge of debuting a subscription service for news, likely sitting inside an updated version of the currently available Apple News app.

According to recent reports, Apple plans to charge $9.99 (likely translating to £9.99) a month for access to some of the most popular newspapers and magazines, a service which will be the first of its kind.

AirPods 2

We originally expected to see Apple update its truly-wireless earphones alongside the iPhone XR and iPhone XS. That time came and passed and now it seems likely they’ll be revealed during the March 25 Event.

Rumours suggest these news buds will pack wireless charging so they can be juiced up via AirPower and ‘Hey Siri’ functionality.

AirPower might finally get a release date

Ah, AirPower. One of Apple’s most mysterious products of recent years, the charging pad was first announced alongside the iPhone X in 2017 as a way to charge AirPods, iPhones and Apple Watches at the same time. The stated ‘2018’ release window only brought news of the device’s struggles and for a while it seemed like it had been cancelled altogether.

Rumours have now pegged it to be released alongside the new AirPods but whether it’ll retain its original promise, or even design, remain to be seen.

A duo of new mid-range iPads

March tends to be the time when Apple ties an event around a specific theme. 2018, for example. gave us an education focussed show and this year looks to have a media streaming feel.

That education event gave us an updated, and downright excellent, iPad 9.7 with Apple Pencil functionality and we might see another new tablet this year. Lots of speculation points to an iPad Mini 5, with a design similar to the current model but with updated internals and possibly a more entry-level price.

That lower price is seriously needed as the current iPad Mini 4 – a product nearing its fourth birthday – costs £80/$80 more than the far superior iPad 9.7.

Apple might also update the 9.7-inch model, hopefully with support for a Smart Keyboard.

