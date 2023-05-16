Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Apple Maps now guides you to the best live music around

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has launched new features within its Maps and Music apps to help listeners take out the AirPods and experience some live tunes in the best concert venues around.

The new concert discovery features on both core applications are designed to “celebrate the love of live music.”

The Maps feature sounds the most interesting of the two, as there’s already loads of streaming services that’ll tell you when artists are on tour and near you. In Apple Maps there are now 40 new guides curated by Apple Music Editors that’ll tell you the best places to experience live music in cities you might be visiting.

Available cities out of the gate are Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, and San Francisco in North America; Berlin, London, Paris, and Vienna in Europe; Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney in the Asia-Pacific region; and Mexico City in Latin America. You can browse at apple.co/MusicVenues.

Apple-Music-Guides

“From landmark Viennese symphony halls to cutting-edge techno clubs in Brooklyn and Tokyo, these hand-picked selections — currently spanning over 10 cities — are all music fans need for an unforgettable night out,” the company writes in a Newsroom post.

This feature also enables Maps users to see what’s coming up at the venues listed within the guides. This feature is powered by Shazam and Bandsintown.

That Shazam feature is also present within the Apple Music app that allows fans to browse their fans upcoming shows in their area.

However, there’s also a new Set List space, which “shines a light on a selection of major tours, letting fans listen to set lists and read about the productions.”

The Set Lists are available from today at: apple.co/setlists.

