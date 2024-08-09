Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Maps is making it easier to plan your day without moving too far

Chris Smith

Apple Maps is sneakily closing the gap on Google Maps with an iOS 18 feature that will enable users to narrow down their search to the area depicted on screen.

MacRumors reports the latest iOS 18 beta contrains a helpful ‘Search Here’ button that has the potential to be helpful when you’re looking to find something to do, see or eat without venturing too far. Or, if you’re planning on heading to a particular area.

Users will be able to zoom in and out to set the Maps’ apps juristication to yield results, similar to how Google Maps operates with the “search this area” button.

So if you’re looking to catch a yoga class, then go for coffee, then find somewhere for some lunch, for instance, there’s a better chance of you finding something within a square mile. It’s also a handy tool for finding which area has the highest concentration of breweries or record stores, just to project my own interests for the sake of explanation.

Apple Maps Search Here
Image credit: MacRumors

The feature is almost certain to be a part of the iOS 18 release next month, but it’s just the latest feature Apple Maps is adding this year to be more competitive with the market leader across Silicon Valley.

Last month, Apple finally brought Apple Maps to the web (in beta) and is now planning on expanding that to the Firefox browser.

“The public beta, which Apple announced is now live, enables users to search for locations, access guides to cities, and offers walking and driving directions with the ability to schedule the trip and avoid highways and tolls. It also offers other key functions, like the ability to order food. The Look Around 3D view is also on the way,” we reported at the time.

There was also a rumour earlier this week Apple is planning to launch Apple Maps on Android. That might be reaching a bit. What do you think?

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

