Apple Maps finally arrives on the web

Chris Smith

Apple Maps has been a homegrown alternative to Google Maps on Apple devices for more than a decade, but when a web browser is all that’s at your disposal, Google still reigns supreme.

That changes from today, with Apple launching a version of Apple Maps directly from the web browser.

The public beta, which Apple announced is now live, enables users to search for locations, access guides to cities, and offers walking and driving directions with the ability to schedule the trip and avoid highways and tolls. It also offers other key functions, like the ability to order food. The Look Around 3D view is also on the way.

In a post on the Apple Newsroom blog, Apple says: “Now, users can get driving and walking directions; find great places and useful information including photos, hours, ratings, and reviews; take actions like ordering food directly from the Maps place card; and browse curated Guides to discover places to eat, shop, and explore in cities around the world. Additional features, including Look Around, will be available in the coming months.”

Apple says it’s available on Safari and Chrome on Mac, and iPad and Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. It’s not really the most useful feature for Mac and iPad, which have dedicated apps on those platforms that tends to open when you click a Maps link. Perhaps that’s why Apple hasn’t launched on the web until now?

Anyway, Apple Maps on the web is here.

