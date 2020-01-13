Apple testing new MacBook ‘Pro Mode’ in latest macOS Catalina beta

Apple is apparently working on a new Pro Mode to enable that could enable power users to temporarily boost the output of its Mac computers.

Discovered within the latest macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta build are references to a new “Pro Mode” that could override some settings in order to eek a little more power out of the notebook or desktop.

The eagle-eyed folks at 9to5Mac found code strings referring to the new mode explaining that “Apps may run faster, but battery life may decrease and fan noise may increase.”

Another string mentions “Fan speed limit overridden,” which suggests the overclocking of processors will be counteracted by the fans in order to prevent overheating. Judging by the explanation, the fan speed will return to normal the following day, if the Pro Mode is left unattended.

9to5Mac reckons the Pro Mode has been built with MacBooks in mind, specifically the new 16-inch MacBook Pro that boasts a new thermal design. It’s not clear whether it’ll be compatible with earlier models, if the Pro Mode makes it into the main build of Catalina any time soon.

Elsewhere, the 16-inch MacBook Pro model could soon be joined by a 13-inch version boasting bother the butterfly-slaying new scissor keyboard design and the aforementioned thermal design. As today’s report points out, Apple may be waiting to launch this new version, registered by filings made to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), before announcing the Pro mode.

The latest MacBook Pro earned a brilliant 4.5/5 star review from our own Max Parker. We praised its incredible performance, huge improvement offered by the scissor keyboard mechanism, and smaller bezel.

He wrote: “The MacBook Pro 16-inch is the very best laptop we’ve tested for creative duties. Its screen, keyboard and performance have all seen sizeable improvements, removing the majority of the flaws seen in previous iterations of Apple’s Pro series. This is incredibly expensive, but if you need a laptop to breeze through media tasks, there is no better option than this MacBook Pro.”

