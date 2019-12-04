Apple MacBook Pro (2019) randomly shutting down? Here’s what do do

Apple has acknowledged a fault with its entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, following complaints over the notebook randomly shutting down on users.

The company has issued a support document for owners of the 2019 model (which has a pair of Thunderbolt 2 ports), advising them what to do if the laptop conks out unexpectedly, even when the battery is carrying a charge.

Users on the MacRumors forum have pointed out the flaw strikes when the battery is between 25-50% of the battery life. Affected users can only turn on the laptop again by giving a jolt with the power connector.

In the document, posted to its support site this week, Apple isn’t promising a fix, or even a workaround for this issue, but instead outlines a number of steps that “might help.”

Related: Best MacBook 2019

The six step process doesn’t involve the traditional methodology, which often requires power cycling the Mac or performing an SMC reset, runs as follows:

If your MacBook Pro’s battery is less than 90 percent charged, continue to step 2. If your battery is more than 90 percent charged, use your computer until the percentage drops below 90 percent, then continue to step 2. Connect your Mac to its power adapter. Quit all open applications. Close your computer’s lid, which puts your Mac in to sleep mode. Let your Mac charge for at least 8 hours. After 8 hours, update to the latest version of macOS.

Apple says that if this procedure doesn’t cure the problem, users should bring the laptop in for service at their nearest Apple Store or authorised service provider.

Considering owners of this laptop are also battling issues with the much-maligned butterfly keyboard within this notebook, compared to the new Magic Keyboard installed on the 16-inch version of the device, this problem will be a bitter pill to swallow for those who placed their faith in Apple’s macOS laptops.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …