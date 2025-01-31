Apple’s new MacBook workaround could stop you flipping your lid

MacBook models running the M-Series Apple Silicon processors are configured to automatically turn on whenever the user opens the lid, or connects it to the power

In most cases, that’s a helpful automation that saves you pressing the power button. And, you know, why else would you be usually opening a MacBook lid unless you were wanting to use said MacBook?

You don’t open a tin of beans unless you’re planning to eat them (although maybe you do? We’re not judging anyway).

In any case, Apple is now giving you a way to modify this behaviour provided you’re running the latest operating system macOS 15 Sequoia.

In a new support document spotted by MacRumors, Apple details how to keep your MacBook powered off when lifting the lid or connecting to the mains.

The instructions are detailed below. If you’re enacting this procedure, know that isn’t isn’t as simple as a trip into System Preferences. You have to take a trip into the Terminal which interacts with the Mac on a deeper, system level.

If you follow these prompts, per Apple’s support page, you won’t go far wrong.

Make sure that your Mac laptop with Apple silicon is using macOS Sequoia or later.

Open the Terminal app, which is in the Utilities folder of your Applications folder.

Type one of these commands in Terminal, then press Return:

To prevent startup when opening the lid or connecting to power: sudo nvram BootPreference=%00

To prevent startup only when opening the lid: sudo nvram BootPreference=%01

To prevent startup only when connecting to power: sudo nvram BootPreference=%02

Type your administrator password when prompted (Terminal doesn’t show the password as it’s typed), then press Return.