Holy Mac! There is Now £300 off the 2017 12-Inch Apple MacBook

An out of this world deal, you can now get the MacBook 2017 edition in either Space Grey or Silver for just £799, a huge £300 saving over on John Lewis.

Take a bite out of this deal and get your hands on the sleek, premium Apple device. A chunky discount, buy a top spec 12-inch MacBook with Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 265 SSD and Intel HD Graphics 615, now £799 down from £1,099.

Even better, when buying this device from John Lewis, they are also offering a £20 discount when you quote OFFICE20 on Microsoft Office software. A double whammy of a deal, it’s hard not to be tempted by how aesthetically pleasing Apple’s gadgets are.

Designed to win the race in portability and outrun the previous generation of out-dated MacBook Airs, the MacBook sits demurely at 12-inches, with Retina display, weighing in at just 0.92kg. With a 10-hour battery to boot, the MacBook is ideal for professionals constantly on the go. Park up, open up and get tapping away with this compact, artfully made laptop. With a number of finishes, I’m backing the slinky, clean-look of Space Grey.

Now down to the gritty stuff. Whilst Apple may have our boxes ticked for a device that looks worthy of a little swoon, do its product specs match up? As one of the fastest Apple laptops on the market at the time of its release, the seventh gen Intel Core m3 is said to work 20% more efficiently than previous MacBook models. With TurboBoost back up, you can expect swim sailing from simply opening apps to carrying out those more sizeable tasks.

Another feature worthy of note is the Force Touch trackpad. Much like the 3D Touch on its notorious iPhones (iPhone 6s and up), with different levels of pressure you can achieve a variety of tasks, from previewing, pulling up shortcuts and looking up definitions for specific words.

It’s worth pointing out that, as such a compact machine, you’re only subject to one USB port and no memory card slots. We would therefore recommend investing in an adaptor that can allow for multiple plug-ins if that is essential to your machine usage.

Ideal for carting around, this lightweight, smart-looking machine is ideal for the folk constantly out of office. Want to tick a task off your list whilst on your commute? Constantly pulling up a seat at a café to get some work done? This is the laptop for you.

The MacBook is the top choice for portability in the Apple Mac family. Now down to just £799, there was never a better time to invest in your new laptop, especially with a cheeky two-year warranty thrown in courtesy of John Lewis.

