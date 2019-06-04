Take a scroll down your social media feed and you’ll probably see your friends proudly displaying a brand new Mac Pro on their desk — but there’s less to it than meets the eye.

Apple has enabled iPhones and iPads to view an AR model of the Mac Pro on the devices’ camera, accessible from the Apple website. Twitter users have taken gleefully to the concept, which lets you shrink or expand the desktop beyond its actual size.

Related: Best Desktops

We’ve had some fun with the app, and it’s impressive how well the AR works — it quickly appears on a flat surface in a good quality image, allowing you to see how the size compares in real life. We’re just a bit disappointed it doesn’t enable you to play around with the computer by taking off the shell or exploring the internals.

Some Apple fans used the tool for bragging rights straight away:

More creatively, this guy brought an AR Mac Pro to the beach with them (grumble grumble, in my day we made do with buckets and spades):

Everyone knows you can’t compare apples and oranges — but this tweet shrinks down the AR Mac Pro to compare Apple and a banana:

Of course, Twitter had plenty to say about the design of the Mac Pro itself, which the eagle-eyed among you may have noticed shares a resemblance with a certain cheese-compatible kitchen utensil:

A more woke user fretted about the cultural sensitivities of the design (complete with a delicious visual pun on Apple’s CEO):

Whereas a (slightly…) more creative interpretation saw the Mac Pro reimagined as a towering skyscraper:

Criticism wasn’t just limited to the aesthetics. Users weren’t thrilled about the price, which starts from $5999 (~£4750).

A parody account of Jony Ive, Apple’s renowned hardware designer, shared in the grief of hard-up Apple devotees:

Thankfully, this tweet offers a great cost-free alternative to revamping your set up to Apple’s latest and greatest hardware: