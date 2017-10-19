The Apple Mac mini may not be dead after all

It has been three years since Apple updated the Mac mini desktop computer, leading to speculation the company might be phasing it out.

However, there may be some light at the end tunnel for fans of the self-contained square slab, via an email allegedly send to a user by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

In an exchange sent to MacRumors by a long-time Mac mini user, Cook revealed plans for the Mac mini to be “an important part of our product line going forward.”

Cook said “it is not time to share details” but the inference appears to be a Mac mini revamp might be forthcoming.

Bring your own screen

The $499/£479 Mac mini allows users to use their own peripherals and display, enabling them to pay less for the privilege of running a macOS desktop.

However, the current version is now outdated compared to the Macs currently on the market. It uses Intel Haswell processors and Intel HD 5000/Intel Iris Graphics.

Apple has a revamped version of the Mac Pro coming in 2018, which the company describes as “our highest-end, high-throughput desktop system, designed for our demanding pro customers.”

During that reveal, Apple’s marketing chief Phil Schiller said: “The Mac mini is an important product in our lineup and we weren’t bringing it up because it’s more of a mix of consumer with some pro use.”

Would you like to see a new Mac mini? Drop us a line with your thoughts on the Mac line-up @TrustedReviews on Twitter.