Apple Mac mini M4 is the obvious choice for envinronmentalists

Apple has announced the new smaller and mightier Mac mini range is the first ever Mac to be carbon neutral.

The company is calling it a significant milestone towards its Apple 2030 program, which aims to neutralise the firm’s entire carbon footprint.

To achieve this landmark, Apple has constructed the Mac mini with more than 50% recycled content. That includes 100% recycled aluminium for the enclosure, 100 per cent recycled gold plating in the circuit boards, and 100% recycled rare earth elements within the shrunken desktop computer’s magnets.

All of this, of course, is assisted by the smaller physical footprint of the new Mac mini, which is an astonishing 5 x 5-inches in size.

It goes farther too. Electricity used to manufacture the product is 100% renewable, while the company is even offsetting the energy that’ll be used by consumers to run the computer after purchase..

“…to address 100 percent of the electricity customers use to power Mac mini, Apple has invested in clean energy projects around the world,” Apple says in an announcement today.

Well what about the carbon expenditure of shipping the product around the world post manufacturing to distribution hubs and to consumers doorsteps? Yep, that’s covered too.

Apple adds: “Apple has also prioritised lower-carbon modes of shipping, like ocean freight, to further reduce emissions from transportation. Together, these actions have reduced the carbon footprint of Mac mini by over 80 percent. For the small amount of remaining emissions, Apple applies high-quality carbon credits from nature-based projects, like those generated by its innovative Restore Fund.”

Plastic has also been completely removed from the packaging too, with Apple promising to remove it from all packaging for all products by the end of 2025.

The Mac mini might be the first Mac product to achieve carbon neutrality, but the Apple Watch Series 10 released just last month was the first Apple product to achieve the milestone.

Moving into 2025, we expect the company to push the envelope farther, with more Macs and perhaps even the iPhone getting in on the act.