Apple M2 benchmark appears online

We have a better idea of the likely performance gains of the new Apple M2 chip after it made a showing on a popular benchmark test.

One of the big announcements at Apple’s recent WWDC 2022 keynote was its new M2 processor, and the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops that would initially run on it.

Apple claimed that the M2 would provide a 18% boost to CPU speeds over the M1, a 35% faster GPU, and a 40% faster Neural Engine.

As spotted by Vadim Yuryev (via 9to5Mac), a benchmark from a device running the Apple M2 chip has made an appearance on the Geekbench database, offering the first real world insight into the gains that have been made.

The new chip boasts a CPU clock speed of 3.49GHz, as opposed to the M1’s 3.2GHz. Single-core performance for the M2 is 11.56% higher than the M1, while multi-core performance is up by 19.45%.

With reviews for the new MacBook Pro expected next week, these benchmark tests are likely to be from journalists and others granted early access to the hardware, so they’re very likely to be reflective of the final M2 offering.

We’re interested to see how the all-new MacBook Air performs. While it carries the same M2 chip as the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, its fanless design will mean a lower level of performance – at least over time.

We’re still rather more excited for the new MacBook Air than the new MacBook Pro 13-inch, however, thanks to its all-new design. While the MacBook Pro is virtually unchanged from the previous model, the MacBook Air (2022) supplies a sleek new chassis, the return of MagSafe charging, an upgraded screen, and a much better 1080p webcam.

Stay tuned for our review of the Apple M2 devices, benchmark tests and all.