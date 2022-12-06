 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple looking to move iPad production out of China

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple is reportedly looking to move more of its production out of China, with news that the iPad line could soon be made in India.

CNBC quotes sources close to the Indian government when it claims that Apple is “holding ongoing discussions with officials” about shifting iPad production to the country.

While nothing is set in stone at this point, it wouldn’t be the first instance of Apple switching production to India. The company already started assembling the iPhone 14 in southern the country, while older models have been produced in India for years.

Earlier in 2022, it was reported that Apple was testing what would go on to be the iPhone SE (2022) in India, alongside the current iPad and iPad Air models.

The direction of travel is certainly away from Apple’s traditional manufacturing base in China, for a number of reasons. As well as the country’s increasingly cool relationship with the West, a severe Covid lockdown policy has led to major supply shortages for certain Apple devices.

Let’s just say that if you’re hoping for an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max this Christmas, you’d best hope that your family place the order a month or more ago.

Elsewhere, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently told Apple employees in Germany that the company was looking to produce more of its chips at home in the US, as well as in Europe. The idea is to lessen the reliance on Taiwan, which is responsible for around 60% of the world’s semiconductor production, yet has its own fretful relationship with China.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 4 days ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Max Parker 1 month ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Max Parker 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.