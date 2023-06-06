Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple launches faster 70W charger with MacBook Air 15-inch

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple has launched a new faster 70W charger to accompany the MacBook Air 15-inch.

While all the WWDC headlines belong to the $3499 Apple Vision Pro right now, the product that most people are likely to actually buy is the new MacBook Air 15-inch.

To accompany that new full-sized but super-skinny laptop, Apple has quietly slipped out a new wall charger product. The new 70W USB-C Power Adapter is available to order now from Apple’s online accessory store for a price of £69/$59.

According to the accompanying blurb, “Apple recommends pairing this power adapter with a 13-inch or 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip”.

Apple 70W USB Power Adapter

While the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2016 and later) and 14-inch MacBook Pro also get a mention, this new power adapter has clearly been made with the M2-powered MacBook Air line in mind. These products can make use of the adapter’s fast charging capability, which can see the Air going from 0 to 50 percent in around 30 minutes.

512GB Apple Mac Mini with M2 chip

512GB Apple Mac Mini with M2 chip

Amazon is offering more than £70 off the uber-compact, uber-powerful 2023 Mac Mini with a very reasonable 512GB storage.

  • Amazon
  • Was £849
  • Now £776
View Deal

Apple’s new 70W USB-C Power Adapter has replaced the previous 67W charger in the range, though the latter is still being shipped with new 14-inch MacBook Pro models at present.

Apple’s new full-sized MacBook Air 15-inch does exactly what it says on the tin, offering exactly the same design and spec as the MacBook Air M2 13-inch (2022), but with a larger 15-inch display and a corresponding body.

The larger model has a starting price of £1399/$1299, while the 13-inch MacBook Air has dropped to £1149/$1099 to better accommodate it in the range.

You might like…

Best MacBook 2023: The top Apple laptops tested, reviewed and ranked

Best MacBook 2023: The top Apple laptops tested, reviewed and ranked

Max Parker 4 days ago
Best Gaming Laptop 2023: All the best laptops for gamers

Best Gaming Laptop 2023: All the best laptops for gamers

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Best Laptop 2023: The best laptops on the market

Best Laptop 2023: The best laptops on the market

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.