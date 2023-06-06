Apple launches faster 70W charger with MacBook Air 15-inch

Apple has launched a new faster 70W charger to accompany the MacBook Air 15-inch.

While all the WWDC headlines belong to the $3499 Apple Vision Pro right now, the product that most people are likely to actually buy is the new MacBook Air 15-inch.

To accompany that new full-sized but super-skinny laptop, Apple has quietly slipped out a new wall charger product. The new 70W USB-C Power Adapter is available to order now from Apple’s online accessory store for a price of £69/$59.

According to the accompanying blurb, “Apple recommends pairing this power adapter with a 13-inch or 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip”.

While the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2016 and later) and 14-inch MacBook Pro also get a mention, this new power adapter has clearly been made with the M2-powered MacBook Air line in mind. These products can make use of the adapter’s fast charging capability, which can see the Air going from 0 to 50 percent in around 30 minutes.

Apple’s new 70W USB-C Power Adapter has replaced the previous 67W charger in the range, though the latter is still being shipped with new 14-inch MacBook Pro models at present.

Apple’s new full-sized MacBook Air 15-inch does exactly what it says on the tin, offering exactly the same design and spec as the MacBook Air M2 13-inch (2022), but with a larger 15-inch display and a corresponding body.

The larger model has a starting price of £1399/$1299, while the 13-inch MacBook Air has dropped to £1149/$1099 to better accommodate it in the range.