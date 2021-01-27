Apple just surpassed an unthinkable landmark thanks to iPhone 12

Apple is surpassing astonishing milestones all over the place today, confirming there are now over one billion active iPhones on this plague-ridden planet of ours.

Apple surpassed the symbolic mark of a $100 billion revenue quarter ($111.4bn to be precise, with a profit of $33.5bn) for the first time in its history, defying the economic squeeze caused by the pandemic, with the first 5G iPhone in particular seeing huge demand.

Many legacy device owners were waiting years for the iPhone 12 due to the promise of a fresh design and particularly the integration of a 5G modem for the first time. That provided an element of future-proofing compared to recent releases and it’s that promise which has pushed Apple beyond a billion active iPhones.

Thanks to the arrival of the best iPhone yet, the division alone accounted for $65.6 billion of all revenue during the quarter, Apple says, although there was no per-device breakdown. Tim Cook did say the year-on-year upgrades were the highest Apple has ever seen.

But it’s not just the iPhone 12 bringing home the bacon for Tim Cook and co., Apple said it had experienced double-digit growth in every one of its product categories with iPhone, Wearables and Services all setting new records for the world’s biggest tech company. Mac sales were also up 21%, while 75% of Apple Watch owners are new to the category. Apple’s total install base is now sitting pretty at a record 1.65 billion devices.

“This quarter for Apple wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless and innovative work of every Apple team member worldwide,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO in the press release. “We’re gratified by the enthusiastic customer response to the unmatched line of cutting-edge products that we delivered across a historic holiday season. We are also focused on how we can help the communities we’re a part of build back strongly and equitably, through efforts like our Racial Equity and Justice Initiative as well as our multi-year commitment to invest $350 billion throughout the United States.”