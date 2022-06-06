 large image

Apple just dropped a load of iPhones from the iOS 16 update

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

After unveiling the new iOS 16 update at WWDC, Apple has quietly killed off not one, not two but five of its legacy iPhones.

The new update, which will be made publicly available sometime in autumn, will not be compatible with the following iPhones:

  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)

This means that if you’re in possession of any of the phones listed above then you won’t be able to make use of the features coming to iOS 16. If you have an iPhone 8 or later however then you don’t have to worry as you’ll be catered to for another yearly cycle of updates.

Elsewhere, Apple has also prevented the Apple Watch 3 from being upgradeable to the new watchOS 9 update, so if you have a newer iPhone but an old Apple Watch 3 then you might want to consider upgrading your wearable.

As part of iOS 16, users will be able to enjoy a completely reimagined lock screen with some design cues from the Portrait Watch Face on the Apple Watch, whilst also allowing widgets to be made visible on the lock screen itself.

Apple also plans to make it easier for family members to share their photos with one another, while sent messages in the Messages app can now be edited or removed at a user’s discretion.

iOS 16 was just one of a handful of announcement’s from this year’s WWDC, with other major stories including Apple’s DLSS rival and the new M2 Apple Silicon chip.

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

