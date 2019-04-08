RIP iTunes? Apple plotting end of iconic app as we know it

Apple is planning on spinning its classic iTunes app for Mac out into separate apps for Music and Podcasts, according to a noted, eagle-eyed developer.

Steve Troughton-Smith, who has spotted more new features lurking within code than most folks down the years, reckons the breakup could be coming in macOS 10.15 later this year. He reckons Apple is working on a standalone Music and Podcasts app for the Mac just like we see on iOS (via MacRumors).

Apple already has a Books app for Mac, but Steve T-S reckons a new version os also on the way, perhaps taking on the Audiobooks feature from iTunes.

Apple has already promised a separate TV app for the Mac, which is likely to incorporate the iTunes Store functionality and storage of TV shows and Movies rentals and purchases. That app will be the home for Apple’s forthcoming TV+ streaming service and Apple TV Channels.

All in all, it appears iTunes as we know it could be in for a massive change from the all-singing-all-dancing essential media app of bygone days.

Apple is already working on porting apps like Stocks and News from iOS to Mac, so it would make sense if more of those core iOS apps arrive on the Mac. However, while users would likely enjoy having separate Music and Podcasts apps for the Mac, it remains to be seen how Apple would handle other important iTunes features.

While the company is guiding iPhone users to iCloud backups, many traditionalists still prefer to take physical backups of the content on their smartphones, rather than trust cloud backups that require additional paid storage plans.

iTunes also helps users manage subscriptions, their Apple ID account and quickly sync content between devices on Wi-Fi. Whether Apple would keep iTunes around just for these purposes remains to be seen. We should find out for sure at WWDC, the developers’ conference where Apple has traditionally revealed new versions of software for its various platforms. This year’s event takes place in June.

