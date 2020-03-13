Apple is stopping customers trying on AirPods and Apple Watches

Apple has decided not to encourage customers to try on AirPods or Apple Watches in-store in a bid to stop staff and customers spreading Covid-19 coronavirus.

Staff will allow customers to try products if they are specifically asked, but will no longer offer – without being prompted – the chance to check if the devices fit. Certain Apple Stores have adopted this measure already and we expect it to become more widespread in the coming days and weeks (via Business Insider).

This doesn’t just stop customers from handling things that other – possibly virus carrying – customers may have touched, it also reduces the amount of time a customer is likely to spend in the shop. If Apple’s staff are routinely offering anyone who shows interest the chance to try on AirPods and Apple Watches, this will increase the average time spent in a shop by the customer, which also increases the risk of overcrowding. So, Apple’s new measures could help reduce potential virus spreading in their stores in both of these ways.

The tech giant has also cut down on seating in-store, to discourage shoppers from spending too long in close proximity.

Additional cleaning staff, hand sanitiser stations and more lenient sick leave options for staff are also being trialled in Apple stores. The company hopes that, via these measures, it will reduce the risk of people spreading coronavirus in its highstreet shops. The company is examining other measures and would reportedly like to cut down on any remaining instances of overcrowding.

