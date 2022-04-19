 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple is using more recycled materials in its devices

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Apple increased the amount of recycled materials featured in its products in 2021, including more tungsten, rare earth elements, cobalt, and, for the first time, certified recycled gold. 

The above comes from Apple’s 2022 Environmental Progress Report, which touches on the materials used in the brand’s products, along with its progress in relation to recycling innovations and clean energy. 

According to Apple, nearly 20 percent of all material used in its products in 2021 was recycled. 

This includes 59 percent of all aluminium used – with some products boasting a 100 percent recycled aluminium enclosure – as well as 45 percent of all rare earth elements, 30 percent of all tin and 13 percent of all cobalt found in the batteries. 

The iPhone 13 series even includes certified recycled gold for the first time, meaning the plating of the main logic board and the wire in the front and rear cameras are all made of recycled materials. 

Lastly, Apple has also cut the amount of plastic in its packaging down to just four percent. That’s a 75 percent decrease compared with 2015, with the goal being to get rid of it entirely by 2025. 

The point of using recycled materials is to reduce the amount of mining needed to source new ones. 

In fact, Apple claims its recycling robots are capable of recovering the same amount of copper and gold from one metric ton of iPhone components as would usually be extracted from 2,000 metric tons of mined rock. 

“As people around the world join in celebrating Earth Day, we are making real progress in our work to address the climate crisis and to one day make our products without taking anything from the earth”, said Apple’s VP of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson. 

“Our rapid pace of innovation is already helping our teams use today’s products to build tomorrow’s, and as our global supply chain transitions to clean power, we are charting a path for other companies to follow”.

If you’re interested in your recycling your Apple products (or any old tech), make sure to check out our guide to recycling electronics.

You might like…

Best iPhone: The top Apple phones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best iPhone: The top Apple phones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 month ago
Best Smartwatch 2021: The top wearables for apps, health and more

Best Smartwatch 2021: The top wearables for apps, health and more

Max Parker 11 months ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.