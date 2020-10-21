Apple is struggling to perfect one a signature iOS 14 feature

An early iOS 14 flaw has re-emerged in a slightly different way, once again undermining the ability to set default apps for email and web browsing.

According to some iOS 14 users, default choices reset to Apple’s Safari and Mail apps whenever the third-party apps are updated from the App Store.

The initial issue, which reset the default apps following a reboot, was quickly resolved with an iOS 14.0.1 update in the days following launch. Now Apple will have to deal with a second flaw in the coming days.

Related: Best iPhone 2020

Programmer David Clarke tweeted a screen recording of the flaw remaining within iOS 14, which he says remains present in yesterday’s iOS 14.1 release. He writes (via 9to5Mac): “It seems that every time an email or browser app is updated on iOS 14, it resets the default settings.”

While this isn’t a major issue, it is another teething problem for one of the most popular promised features within iOS 14. iPhone and iPad users have long waited for the ability to set default third-party apps, a luxury Android users have taken for granted for quite some time.

When working, it’s handy for those using clicking email links within web pages, for example. Instead of automatically opening in the Mail app, users can instead summon the compose window in an app like Gmail or Outlook.

In order to change the mail app for example, you can enter that app’s portion of the Settings Menu. Then scroll down until you see the Default Map App option and then select whichever installed app you wish to use. The same methodology applies if you wish to choose Edge or Chrome as your default browser.

Other than this minor quibble, which can still be rectified manually pretty easily it must be said, Apple has enjoyed a successful iOS 14 launch with very few teething problems. This weeks iOS 14.1 launch squished a new bugs and introduced the Intercom feature for HomePod.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …