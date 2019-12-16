Apple is quietly working to make the 5G iPhone more affordable

Apple is striving not to pass the additional cost of 5G connectivity onto its customers, according to a new analyst report.

Apple is looking to make efficiency savings in production the iPhone 12 range so that the price of 5G components don’t make the end product prohibitively expensive to customers, according to respected industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo. There’s no word yet on where the savings will fall, but we’re encouraged by the idea that Apple might look to keep their prices competitive, just as we were satisfied by the relatively lower cost of the iPhone 11 compared to what had been predicted.

2020 is likely to be a significant year for the spread of 5G technology. Qualcomm recently unveiled two new compatible smartphone chips, the Snapdragon 765 and the Snapdragon 865, which are likely to be widely used among premium Android smartphones from the likes of Google, Sony, and OnePlus. On top of that, Xiaomi has declared its intention to release 10 phones with 5G connectivity before the end of next year. These moves mean that 5G technology is likely to become widespread by the end of the year, even though right now it remains fairly niche for the time being.

Along with 5G, there are several other improvements that we’d like to see made the upcoming iPhone 12 by the time it’s released (expected to be in September 2020). We’d like to see the notch removed in favour of a more subtle selfie camera, for one thing — we’re no longer satisfied to tolerate the interruption into the screen any longer. What’s more, we would like to see USB-C connectivity replace the proprietary Lightning port so that there’s greater flexibility and compatibility among smartphones of all brands. And finally, given that other premium smartphones have got in-screen fingerprint scanners, we hope that TouchID can make a comeback to the iPhone range.

