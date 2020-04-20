Apple is offering instructions on how to make your own PPE

After launching the new iPhone SE 2 last week, Apple has moved on to release something entirely different and pretty unexpected – instructions on how to make your own face masks.

Be warned, Apple isn’t exactly Blue Peter. You won’t be sticking together everyday household items with PVA glue and suddenly finding yourself well-equipped to protect yourself from the coronavirus. Instead, Apple lists some pretty sophisticated techniques in its instructions, including laser cutting.

So, if you’ve got any spare lasers hanging around at home… these could be the instructions for you. Thanks Apple!

Apple does add that the instructions should “only be used by an expert”. However, that rather begs the question – why would an ‘expert’ go to Apple for face mask manufacturing advice guidance?

The instructions go on to suggest that laser cutting, water jetting and die cutting are the ideal methods for cutting your mask screen. Again, these are techniques that only manufacturing professionals are likely to have access to.

While any effort to combat the spread of coronavirus is very much appreciated, this one from Apple has us a little confused.

Suggesting manufacturing methods that are basically only available to manufacturing professionals, as well as providing a simple design, seems an odd way for a giant tech firm to attempt to help out.

We’re interested to see how, and indeed whether, Apple’s mask designs are adopted and used by manufacturers and the general public. Earlier this month, Tim Cook said Apple’s suppliers were planning to produce and ship face masks to medical workers.

