Apple is considering doubling its refresh rate from 60 to a super-fast 120Hz in time for the iPhone 2020, according to this leak.

Serial tipster Ice Universe shared the news on Twitter, adding that Apple is in talks with major AMOLED display suppliers Samsung and LG about manufacturing the screens.

The displays are described as switchable meaning that rather than fully converting to a 120Hz display, Apple will allow the new iPhone to switch between high and low refresh rates depending on the app. This is similar to the ProMotion tech currently used in the iPad Pro and is likely designed to prevent your battery from draining too quickly. The switchable function will also allow the company to focus less on adding a bigger battery to its upcoming phone (in true Apple fashion).

Apple currently has 120Hz refresh rates built into several iPad models, the feature having been launched under the name ProMotion in 2017 as an iPad Pro exclusive. Back then, the display was marketed as an exciting improvement for movie streaming and gaming as well as a more responsive, intuitive experience for users of the Apple Pencil.

In our review of the 2018 iPad Pro, we noted what a difference the ProMotion makes to the feel of the iPad: “The effects of ProMotion are superb, and those who have been using this screen for a while will certainly find it difficult to return to a regular display, which typically refreshes at 60Hz. Games look smoother and strokes of the updated Apple Pencil feel more fluid”.

Of course, the iPad display is only LCD though so the introduction of faster refresh rates to the OLED display first introduced in the iPhone X would still be a major step up for Apple’s display technology.

According to Ice Universe, we won’t be seeing the boosted refresh rate until the 2020 model so we probably won’t learn any more about the new display at the iPhone 11 launch in September. We’ll likely have to wait until the announcement in 2020 to find out if the rumours hold any truth.

