Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max battery secrets revealed in first teardown video

When Apple announced the unwieldy-named iPhone 11 Pro Max last week, it promised significantly improved battery life over its predecessor – a boost of around four hours.

The question begged: Had Apple performed some software/hardware wizardry to optimise the existing battery life? Or was it stuffing the insides with a larger battery?

Thanks to the first known teardown of Apple’s 2019 handset, we now know it’s at least partially down to the latter. According to YouTuber DChannel, the Pro Max has a 15.04 watt-hour battery life compared to the 12.06 watt-hour battery within the iPhone XS Max, of 2018 fame. That’s around 25% larger.

The teardown shows the two sets of components next to each other and it’s clear the iPhone 11 Pro Max battery is physically thicker and larger than the XS Max too. There’s also differences to the design, the video makes clear. The iPhone 11 Pro Max battery is now a sold ‘L’ shape, rather than a pair of rectangle cells pieced together in the iPhone XS Max.

Today’s revelations (via The Verge) aren’t to say Apple also hasn’t made gains through more sophisticated means. The A13 Bionic chip is its most efficient ever, Apple claims, which probably attributes for at least some of the gains.

We’re yet to publish our own findings after testing the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but we’re hoping Apple’s claims of four hours longer battery life live up to the billing.

The handset also offers a 6.5-inch screen, three 12-megapixel cameras on the rear, iOS 13 out of the box and a new midnight green colour. It starts at £1,049 and ranges up to £1,499 for the 512GB model.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max all go on sale this Friday September 20 and we’ll have our detailed reviews, performed using industry-standard testing methods, live as soon as they have been completed to our satisfaction. And not before. Stay tuned.

