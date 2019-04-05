Latest iPhone 11 leak may confirm Apple’s odd new 2019 camera design

The iPhone 11 rumour mill rolls merrily on, with the latest leak claiming to reveal the first official 2019 iPhone render – and a snap of a component allegedly stolen from the heart of Apple’s supply chain.

First shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the new iPhone 11 images apparently confirm one of the 2019 iPhone’s most talked about – and potentially controversial – features.

That would be the iPhone 11’s rumoured new camera design, which would see the rear of device house a triple lens setup and flash module in a 2×2 square box alignment, resulting in a rather large bump.

The render (above) clearly shows what the potential camera upgrade would look like on the handset itself, while the part supposedly nicked from Foxconn (below) features a cut-out large enough to house the configuration.

Related: Best iPhone

Interestingly, both the render and the part posted on Weibo match up neatly with a recently ‘leaked’ iPhone 11 schematic, which also strongly hints at the possibility of a large rear camera bump on this year’s new Apple phone.

Here it is again by way of comparison.

Related: Best camera phone

With the iPhone 11 expected to be released in September 2019 – assuming Apple follows its usual product launch pattern – the timing of these leaks suggests they may be legitimate, as new iPhone parts would be hitting the production line at places like Foxconn right about now.

It’s a big ‘could’, however, and none of the recent iPhone 11 leaks can be independently verified. While Apple is hotly tipped to give the iPhone a significant design overhaul in 2019 after last year’s more incremental iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max updates, that’s not to say a radical camera redesign will be a part of it.

Such an upgrade would make sense on a number of levels, though, as rival Android handsets like the Huawei P30 Pro and Galaxy S10 have significantly upped the stakes in the smartphone camera wars with their high-performance triple shooters.

Would you buy the iPhone 11 if it featured a rear camera bump? Let us know on social media @TrustedReviews.