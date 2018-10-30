Apple October Event Live Stream: How to watch today’s iPad launch

Apple October Event (2018): Time, date and how to watch

Apple is holding a launch event today, during which Tim Cook is expected to unveil an iPad Pro 2018 model, a new MacBook Air, a ‘Pro’-branded Mac Mini 2018 and plenty more.

However, the company has deiced to shake things up for its October 30 event, choosing the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City as its venue, rather than the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where the company usually holds its events.

The switch to the east coast means viewers based in the UK will be able to tune in from early afternoon − just tilt your computer screen away from the rest of the office − instead of the early evening.

It kicks off at 10am local time, which is 2pm GMT, and we’ll have full coverage and live updates of the announcements as they happen right here.

As ever, Apple will live stream the presentation, and the easiest place to tune in is on Twitter. But first you need to Like the tweet embedded below.

You’ll also be able to watch proceedings from the company’s Apple Events page, from which you can add a reminder for the launch to your calendar.

In terms of browser and device compatibility, we’re still waiting for official confirmation from Apple, though in recent times it has recently relaxed its rules.

For the iPhone XS launch event, for instance, Apple even allowed Chrome and Firefox users to join the party, in addition to Safari and Edge users.

“Streaming video requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 9.0 or later, a Mac with Safari on OS X v10.11 or later, or a PC with Windows 7, 8, or 10. Windows 10 also requires Microsoft Edge,” reads the small print under Apple’s last event.

“Streaming via Apple TV requires an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later or an Apple TV (4th generation or later).”

It will likely be a very similar arrangement this time out.

