Apple iOS 14.2.1 swats iPhone 12 mini lock screen bug

Apple has released iOS 14.2.1, which brings a number of fixes for the iPhone 12 range, including a lock screen issue with the iPhone 12 mini.

The update, which is only available for the new handsets, addresses a bug that rendered some iPhone 12 mini users’ lock screens unresponsive.

The small upgrade, which you won’t see for older devices running iOS 14.2, also nixes an issue with MMS messages not arriving. Finally, problems with audio quality on Made for iPhone hearing devices should be resolved also.

In the release notes, the company writes:

iOS 14.2.1 addresses the following issues for your iPhone: Some MMS messages may not be received

Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone

Lock Screen could become unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini

It’s good to see Apple dealing with the iPhone 12 mini issue so quickly after it was reported. Late last week, right after the diminutive handset went on sale, users began reporting problems with the display when locked.

Users reported issues after installing screen protectors, when attempting to unlock the phone with their passcodes while wearing a mask, while swiping to unlock, controlling media and replying to messages from the lock screen. It’s not clear what was causing the issue, but now it seems to be resolved.

However, the update doesn’t address a reported issue with the iPhone 12 that has seen some users complain of flickering displays with a green tinge.

The iPhone 12 mini earned a 4.5/5 star rating in our review, published this week. Our own Max Parker says: “If you’re looking for an iPhone 12 and think picking up the mini version will save you £100/$100, then I think you’re looking at it wrong. You should buy it if you’ve been hankering for a smaller phone and are happy with the sacrifices that come with it.”

